Stephens Initiates Coverage on Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Stephens started coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulse Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Shares of PLSE stock opened at $21.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The company has a market cap of $561.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.35. Pulse Biosciences has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $45.82.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). As a group, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 141.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 168.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 13.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 27,127 shares during the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.