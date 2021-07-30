Stellar Market Cap Hits $6.40 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000681 BTC on popular exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $6.40 billion and $445.04 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stellar has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00027583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002104 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,961 coins and its circulating supply is 23,374,154,435 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.