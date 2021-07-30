State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.08.

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.55. The company had a trading volume of 13,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,213. State Street has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.26. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,288 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,012. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.5% during the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 119,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 180.5% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 166,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 107,222 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in State Street by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after buying an additional 1,575,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 238,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

