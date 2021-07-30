State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 900 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $7,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at $25,157,331.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $89.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $107.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.28.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

