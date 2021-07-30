State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 143,700 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 1,995.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.21% of Focus Financial Partners worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,118,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,013,000 after buying an additional 468,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,744,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,216,000 after buying an additional 553,915 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,087,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,217,000 after buying an additional 769,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,465,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,987,000 after buying an additional 268,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

FOCS stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.26 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.