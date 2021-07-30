State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $6.03 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 36.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35,827 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Leidos were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 118.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Leidos news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $106.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.32.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

