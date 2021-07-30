State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 192,100 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 1,536.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.59 and a beta of 1.12. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 35.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PACB. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.