State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 1,037 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.75.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total value of $1,351,117.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,222.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.32, for a total value of $172,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,376 shares of company stock valued at $78,598,719. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $362.06 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $186.27 and a one year high of $428.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.68.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

