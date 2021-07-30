State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $26,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,285,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after acquiring an additional 973,815 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $330,134,000 after acquiring an additional 855,801 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,719,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $517,221,000 after acquiring an additional 785,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 48.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,274,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $432,562,000 after purchasing an additional 737,839 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.87.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.54. 89,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,942,068. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.61 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

