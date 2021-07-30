State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $58.36 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,519 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $58,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.72.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.50. 623,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,700,361. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $196.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

