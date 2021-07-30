State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $52.75 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925,223 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 108,924 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Comcast were worth $52,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,713,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Comcast by 1,318.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Comcast by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 283.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,767,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $257,962,000 after buying an additional 3,524,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $58.94. The company had a trading volume of 975,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,105,961. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $269.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.22.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

