State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 562,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,272 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $38,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,304,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.2% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,702,000 after buying an additional 126,918 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.36.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.63. 432,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,590,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $72.60.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

