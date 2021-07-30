State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amgen were worth $32,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.93. 66,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,795. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $139.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

