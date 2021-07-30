Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.1-29.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.80 billion.Starbucks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.200-$3.250 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.12.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.67. 341,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,027,751. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.08. The stock has a market cap of $143.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $74.76 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

