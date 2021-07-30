Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.22 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Starbucks in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the coffee company will earn $3.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.90. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

SBUX stock opened at $122.38 on Thursday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $74.76 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.08 billion, a PE ratio of 145.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $112,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $50,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.6% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.3% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.