Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) and Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Head to Head Analysis

Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) and Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Star Peak Corp II and Campbell Soup’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Peak Corp II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Campbell Soup $8.69 billion 1.53 $1.63 billion $2.95 14.89

Campbell Soup has higher revenue and earnings than Star Peak Corp II.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Star Peak Corp II and Campbell Soup, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Peak Corp II 0 0 0 0 N/A Campbell Soup 0 6 1 0 2.14

Campbell Soup has a consensus target price of $50.57, indicating a potential upside of 15.09%. Given Campbell Soup’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Campbell Soup is more favorable than Star Peak Corp II.

Profitability

This table compares Star Peak Corp II and Campbell Soup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Peak Corp II N/A N/A N/A Campbell Soup 9.18% 33.21% 7.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Campbell Soup shares are held by institutional investors. 35.6% of Campbell Soup shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Campbell Soup beats Star Peak Corp II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Star Peak Corp II Company Profile

STAR Peak Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Evanston, Illinois.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice. The Snacks segment retails Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, fresh bakery, and frozen products in the United States; Milano cookies and Goldfish crackers; and Snyder's of Hanover pretzels, Lance sandwich crackers, Cape Cod and Kettle Brand potato chips, Late July snacks, Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps, Pop Secret popcorn, Emerald nuts, and other snacking products in the United States and Canada. This segment is also involved in the retail business in Latin America. The company sells its products through retail food chains, mass discounters and merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and dollar stores, as well as e-commerce and other retail, commercial, and non-commercial establishments; and independent contractor distributors. Campbell Soup Company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.

