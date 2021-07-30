Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.350-$11.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY21 guidance to $11.35-$11.65 EPS.

Shares of SWK stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.95. 1,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,096. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $148.88 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $217.00.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

