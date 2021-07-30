SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 462,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after acquiring an additional 33,757 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,451,000 after acquiring an additional 57,435 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,689,000 after acquiring an additional 19,802 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSNC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.82. The stock had a trading volume of 19,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,655. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.54.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

