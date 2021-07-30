Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 66,163 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 56.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,163 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The firm has a market cap of $107.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.6367 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

