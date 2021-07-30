Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,037 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.09% of Perficient at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRFT. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $94.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $95.40.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

