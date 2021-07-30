Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.67.

Shares of WSO opened at $279.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.25 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Watsco’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

