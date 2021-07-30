Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 212.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,910 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNK. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth about $8,772,000. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth about $3,575,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth about $3,522,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,503,000 after purchasing an additional 345,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 273,421 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $9,039,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at $160,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,567,578 shares of company stock worth $25,545,137. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

GNK stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $20.61. The company has a market cap of $757.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.14%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNK. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

