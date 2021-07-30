Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 274,998 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth about $8,774,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 109,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 49,002 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HollyFrontier news, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HFC stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HFC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Tudor Pickering lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

