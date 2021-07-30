Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,891 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Equitable by 653.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,613 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Equitable by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 57,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Equitable by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 255,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 49,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.42.

NYSE EQH opened at $30.84 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

