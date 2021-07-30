Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 83.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 415,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $202.72 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $146.78 and a 1 year high of $203.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.58.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.