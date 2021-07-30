Sprinklr, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 2nd (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr’s (NYSE:CXM) quiet period will expire on Monday, August 2nd. Sprinklr had issued 16,625,000 shares in its public offering on June 23rd. The total size of the offering was $266,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CXM. William Blair began coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.65 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.97.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $18.55 on Friday. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas acquired 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal acquired 1,073,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $17,179,696.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,262,701 shares of company stock worth $20,203,216 in the last ninety days.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

