Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 34.21%.

Shares of SAVE stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.47. The company had a trading volume of 40,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.71. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $40.77.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

