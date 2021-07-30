Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the June 30th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMSF traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $38.60. 110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367. Spin Master has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.92.

Several research firms recently commented on SNMSF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Spin Master currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

