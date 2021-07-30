Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spectris plc (LON:SXS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,434 ($44.87). Spectris shares last traded at GBX 3,434 ($44.87), with a volume of 331,758 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,505 ($45.79) to GBX 3,640 ($47.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Spectris alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion and a PE ratio of -242.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9,659.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.