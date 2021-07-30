SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Stock Position Raised by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 279.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWR opened at $110.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.90. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $74.34 and a 12 month high of $111.34.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

