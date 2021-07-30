SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 111,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,011,164 shares.The stock last traded at $350.59 and had previously closed at $350.82.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $345.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

