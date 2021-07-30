Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Gap Down to $4.90

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $4.71. Southwestern Energy shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 102,057 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWN. Mizuho raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.29.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 133.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 449,768 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 238.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,683,957 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,102 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

