Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Gap Down to $4.90

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $4.71. Southwestern Energy shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 102,057 shares traded.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWN. Mizuho raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.29.
In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 133.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 449,768 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 238.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,683,957 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,102 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
