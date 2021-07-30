Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%.

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,739,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,470,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.49. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.