South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

SPFI traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.56. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,305. South Plains Financial has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

