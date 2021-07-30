South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of South Plains Financial in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South Plains Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SPFI stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46. South Plains Financial has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $25.08.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in South Plains Financial by 220.2% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 142,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,721,000 after buying an additional 69,745 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 39.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 40,514 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial during the first quarter worth about $488,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

