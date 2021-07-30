South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 10.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at $290,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 14.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 903,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 17.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

