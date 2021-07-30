Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

Sound Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

SFBC stock remained flat at $$45.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.54. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $48.39. The company has a market capitalization of $117.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 23.80%.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

