Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.13 Million

Brokerages expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to post sales of $10.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.24 million and the highest is $17.02 million. Sorrento Therapeutics posted sales of $9.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year sales of $45.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 million to $78.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $276.91 million to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sorrento Therapeutics.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.04% and a negative return on equity of 133.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 34.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,300,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 145,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 13,128 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 24.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 46,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRNE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,003,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,354,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.58. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.37.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.