Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $11.05 Per Share

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Sony Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.05 per share for the year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Sony Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $105.86 on Wednesday. Sony Group has a 1 year low of $72.45 and a 1 year high of $118.50. The stock has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.44. Sony Group had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

