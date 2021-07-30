Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) EVP Sells $10,382.20 in Stock

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) EVP Leonard L. Ott sold 740 shares of Socket Mobile stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $10,382.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,488.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SCKT opened at $6.42 on Friday. Socket Mobile, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.26.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 16.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Socket Mobile by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,422 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Socket Mobile by 88.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 27,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Socket Mobile in the first quarter worth about $272,000. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Socket Mobile by 17.0% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Socket Mobile from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

