Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) EVP Sells $10,382.20 in Stock

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) EVP Leonard L. Ott sold 740 shares of Socket Mobile stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $10,382.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,488.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ SCKT opened at $6.42 on Friday. Socket Mobile, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.26.
Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 16.94%.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Socket Mobile from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.
About Socket Mobile
Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.
