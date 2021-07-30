Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $82.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Snap reported impressive second-quarter 2021 results. Solid user growth was attributed to strong adoption of Augmented Reality (AR) Lenses, Discover content and Shows, which in turn drove the top line. Snap has been benefiting from improving user engagement, particularly in the 13-34-year-old demography, which is expanding its advertiser base. Additionally, expanding Snap original show content, as well as new features like Spotlight, Cartoon Lens and Bitmoji for Games is expected to boost active user engagement in the near term. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, increasing investments in content, AR-lenses and marketing may hurt profitability in the near term. Moreover, lack of revenue diversification and stiff competition in advertising revenues from the likes of Facebook are major headwinds.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNAP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.60.

SNAP opened at $74.92 on Monday. Snap has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.70 billion, a PE ratio of -146.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $515,033.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,840,651.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 403,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $24,998,267.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,804,001.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,636,760 shares of company stock valued at $313,043,734.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 39,344 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

