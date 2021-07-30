Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SKG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of €0.29 ($0.34) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at GBX 4,006 ($52.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.60, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of £10.38 billion and a PE ratio of 20.91. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,540 ($33.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,172 ($54.51). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of £113.14.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,623 ($60.40) to GBX 4,761 ($62.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.