Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SMGZY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

SMGZY opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.06. Smiths Group has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

