Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Given New $10.75 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.25 to $10.75 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of SRRTF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.50. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,272. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.