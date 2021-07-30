Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Gap Down to $196.67

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $196.67, but opened at $187.63. Skyworks Solutions shares last traded at $179.78, with a volume of 50,477 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Westpark Capital began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.52.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 15.0% during the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.8% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $4,824,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.