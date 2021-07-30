SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.850-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJW. Barclays began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of SJW traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.86. 75,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,917. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.02. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $71.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 10.95%. Analysts expect that SJW Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

