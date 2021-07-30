Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.94 EPS

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of SIX traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.75. 1,531,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,237. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.99. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.50.
In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
