Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.94 EPS

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SIX traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.75. 1,531,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,237. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.99. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.50.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

