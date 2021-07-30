Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given New $8.25 Price Target at Pivotal Research

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its target price boosted by Pivotal Research from $7.75 to $8.25 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.59.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of Sirius XM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,310,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 94.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,544,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,115,000 after buying an additional 10,004,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,553,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,925,000 after buying an additional 522,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,681,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,434,000 after purchasing an additional 709,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,114,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,510,000 after purchasing an additional 127,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.