Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will post $2.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.19 billion and the lowest is $2.10 billion. Sirius XM reported sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year sales of $8.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $9.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 154.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 126,175 shares during the period. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,434,000 after buying an additional 709,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,110,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,182,000 after buying an additional 687,199 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 15,827 shares during the period. 13.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sirius XM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,151,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,254,811. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

