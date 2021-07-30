Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,289 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,149.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,596,000 after acquiring an additional 118,536 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.75.

In related news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IIPR traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $214.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,818. The company has a current ratio of 280.52, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 1.44. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.78 and a 1 year high of $222.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.76.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. Research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

